Meteorologists warn of torrential rain in Antalya

Meteorologists have issued a torrential rain warning and have declared an “orange alert” for the southern province of Antalya against rains and strong winds, Trend reports citing Daily News.

Rainfall is expected to be very strong in the central and eastern districts of Antalya - Serik, Manavgat and İbradı - on Dec. 14, the Turkish State Meteorological Service said in a written statement.

Citizens should be cautious against conditions such as flooding, disruptions in transportation, lightning strikes, small hail and strong winds in coastal areas, it warned.

Meanwhile, the bureau also warned against the expected heavy rains in the neighboring provinces of Burdur and Isparta.

On Dec. 12, the heaviest rain in recent years caused flooding in Antalya’s Kumluca and Finike districts, while houses and workplaces were flooded due to overflowing streams.

Schools were suspended for one day due to the flooding.

