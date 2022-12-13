Iranian currency rates for December 13

13 December 2022 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to December 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,291 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 13 Iranian rial on December 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,593 51,488 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,893 44,925 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,071 4,060 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,206 4,199 1 Danish krone DKK 5,955 5,950 1 Indian rupee INR 508 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,701 136,582 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,687 18,718 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,553 30,753 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,100 109,077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,762 30,755 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,784 26,924 1 South African rand ZAR 2,390 2,426 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,253 2,253 1 Russian ruble RUB 667 672 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,309 28,511 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,001 30,990 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,594 40,814 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,144 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,729 31,811 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,673 8,680 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,021 6,038 100 Thai baths THB 120,611 121,048 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,510 9,538 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,121 32,216 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,291 44,090 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,941 8,939 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,702 15,654 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,681 2,693 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,714 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,717 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,480 75,848 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,168 4,160 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 318,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 301,617 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,280 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 377,000-380,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 397,000-400,000 rials.

