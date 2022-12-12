Minister addresses 'gas union' matter between Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan

12 December 2022 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan are discussing the technical opportunities of the gas transportation systems and there are no talks of creating a gas union, Bulat Aqchulaqov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, said on the sidelines of the extended meeting of the Government chaired by the president, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

“The question of establishing a gas union was never a topic of discussion," he said.

"Negotiations took place in the framework of bilateral cooperation between,” Aqchulaqov said.

The minister concluded by saying that the issues of gas cooperation require the agreement of all three sides.

