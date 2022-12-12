Iranian currency rates for December 12

12 December 2022 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to December 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,090 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 12 Iranian rial on December 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,488 51,483 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,925 44,927 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,060 4,063 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,199 4,201 1 Danish krone DKK 5,950 5,948 1 Indian rupee INR 510 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,582 136,610 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,718 18,721 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,753 30,759 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,077 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,755 30,689 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,924 26,931 1 South African rand ZAR 2,426 2,421 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,253 2,252 1 Russian ruble RUB 672 671 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,511 28,523 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,990 31,003 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,814 40,779 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,144 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,811 31,817 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,680 8,675 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,038 6,037 100 Thai baths THB 121,048 121,050 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,538 9,539 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,216 32,174 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,090 44,282 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,939 8,937 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,654 15,654 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,693 2,694 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,700 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,848 75,849 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,160 4,160 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 300,570 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,690 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,339 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 371,000-374,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 391,000-394,000 rials.

