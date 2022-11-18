Xi Jinping says China committed to building Asia-Pacific community with shared future

18 November 2022 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored on Thursday that China is committed to promoting the building of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, and will do more to enhance the stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks in a written speech, entitled Staying Committed to and Jointly Promoting Development to Bring Asia-Pacific Cooperation to New Heights, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit.

Xi pointed out that the world has once again reached a crossroads. Where is it headed? What should the Asia-Pacific do? These questions demand urgent answers.

The Chinese president said over the past decades, members of this region have come a long way in pursuing economic development. Asia-Pacific economic cooperation has injected powerful impetus into the development of the region and greatly improved the wellbeing of its peoples. Members of this region should draw on the valuable past practices and remain firm in pursuing their development goals.

Xi underscored the need to follow a path of peaceful development. It is precisely because the Asia-Pacific was freed from the shadow of the Cold War that this region, and particularly its small- and medium-sized economies, have been able to embark on a fast track toward modernization and create the Asia-Pacific miracle. The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest. No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by the times.

Xi underscored the need to follow a path of openness and inclusiveness. Over the past decades, APEC, guided by open regionalism and the principles of diversity and non-discrimination, has become an architecture for inclusive and win-win regional cooperation. It is by acting on such a far-sighted vision that the Asia-Pacific has been able to seize the opportunities of economic globalization and become a forerunner of the times in pursuing regional economic integration. Any attempt to disrupt or even dismantle the industrial and supply chains formed in the Asia-Pacific over many years will only lead Asia-Pacific economic cooperation to a dead end.

