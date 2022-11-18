Oil prices drop to multi-week lows

18 November 2022 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Oil prices fell to their lowest levels in weeks on Thursday, driven by multiple headwinds, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery decreased 3.95 U.S. dollars, or 4.6 percent, to settle at 81.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the U.S. crude benchmark's lowest settlement for a front-month contract since Sept. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Brent crude for January delivery lost 3.08 dollars, or 3.3 percent, to close at 89.78 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, its lowest finish since Oct. 3.

Traders grew concerned about more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which would slow the economy and subdue energy demand.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday that the central bank may have to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than earlier anticipated to get inflation under control.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Thursday it's unclear how high the U.S. central bank will need to raise interest rates as inflation still remains high.

Also weighing on oil was a stronger U.S. dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.39 percent to 106.6930 in late trading on Thursday, following hawkish comments from Fed officials. Historically, the price of oil is inversely related to the price of the U.S. currency.

Market participants cautiously assessed the prospects for global oil demand.

The International Energy Agency on Tuesday raised its full-year oil demand growth estimate for 2022, but lowered its global oil demand growth estimate for 2023.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its oil demand growth estimates for both 2022 and 2023 in its monthly oil market report published on Monday, citing economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainties.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz