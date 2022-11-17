Turkiye's Togg car manufacturer to accept pre-orders in February 2023

17 November 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

A pre-order process for Turkiye's Togg cars will be kicked off in February 2023, the official social media account of the company reports.

In particular, the statement reads that “as previously stated, we will commence the pre-order process in February 2023. We kindly ask you to follow all Togg news on our social media accounts and ignore information unrelated to Togg".

Here is the statement made from the official social media account of Turkish domestic car Togg.

"We are proud to track the interest in our smart device, which will hit the roads in March 2023. As we announced earlier, we will start the pre-order process as of February 2023. Until then, we will keep you updated on the process in accordance with our #USECASEMobility® vision, in which we put our users first. We would like to reiterate that we do not receive any orders other than the pre-orders made by our President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We kindly ask that you follow all Togg news on our social media accounts and ignore information unrelated to Togg."

---

