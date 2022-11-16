Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite available on iPhone 14 lineup

16 November 2022 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Apple announced on Tuesday that its safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is available to customers in the United States and Canada, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Available on all iPhone 14 models, the technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, according to the company.

Every model in the iPhone 14 lineup can connect directly to a satellite through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software.

The service allows Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), or emergency services call centers, to connect to even more users in emergency situations, and requires no additional software or protocols to enable communications.

"Our teams worked tirelessly to tackle a new set of technical challenges to bring this service to life, in addition to building a reliable on-the-ground infrastructure. Emergency SOS via satellite is a breakthrough service available only on the iPhone 14 lineup, and a new innovation that we hope will provide our customers some peace of mind," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"The critical work being done by Apple to create innovative new solutions to support 911 providers and first responders is a huge step forward in protecting Californians and the broader public during an emergency situation," said Mark Ghilarducci, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services' director.

The service is available in the United States and Canada starting Nov. 15, and will come to France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom in December, Apple said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz