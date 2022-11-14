Ebola spreads to eastern Uganda: official

14 November 2022 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uganda's Ministry of Health said that Ebola has spread to the eastern part of the country beyond the epicenter in the central region, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ruth Aceng, minister of health, tweeted Sunday that a confirmed fatal case, who is a 45-year-old male, has been reported in the Jinja district of eastern Uganda.

The confirmed fatal case died at his home on Nov. 10, Aceng tweeted.

According to her tweets, the confirmed case was linked to a probable case, his brother, who traveled to Jinja from the Ugandan capital Kampala where he was said to have contracted the disease, and died on Nov. 3 after falling ill for 10 days in the Jinja district.

Contact tracing and epidemiological investigations have been activated, Aceng added.

