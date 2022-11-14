Azernews.Az

Iranian currency rates for November 14

14 November 2022 20:56 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to November 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,472 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 14

Iranian rial on November 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,711

49,666

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,625

44,578

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,065

4,053

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,229

4,228

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,843

5,844

1 Indian rupee

INR

522

522

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,362

136,391

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,960

18,960

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,254

30,254

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,348

109,339

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,692

32,255

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,684

25,689

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,433

2,437

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,262

2,264

1 Russian ruble

RUB

700

700

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,116

28,134

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,597

30,598

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,571

40,507

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,149

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,593

32,586

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,441

8,473

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,903

5,904

100 Thai baths

THB

116,642

116,655

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,077

9,077

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,961

31,916

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,472

43,521

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,128

9,127

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,454

15,454

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,711

2,709

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,658

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,411

73,405

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,161

4,161

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,862 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,704 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,182 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,420 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 351,000-354,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials.

