Iranian currency rates for November 14

14 November 2022 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to November 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,472 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 14 Iranian rial on November 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,711 49,666 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,625 44,578 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,065 4,053 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,229 4,228 1 Danish krone DKK 5,843 5,844 1 Indian rupee INR 522 522 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,362 136,391 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,960 18,960 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,254 30,254 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,348 109,339 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,692 32,255 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,684 25,689 1 South African rand ZAR 2,433 2,437 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,262 2,264 1 Russian ruble RUB 700 700 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,116 28,134 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,597 30,598 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,571 40,507 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,149 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,593 32,586 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,441 8,473 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,903 5,904 100 Thai baths THB 116,642 116,655 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,077 9,077 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,961 31,916 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,472 43,521 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,128 9,127 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,454 15,454 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,711 2,709 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,658 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,411 73,405 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,161 4,161 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,862 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,704 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,182 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,420 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 351,000-354,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials.

