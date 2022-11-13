It would be wrong to put time limit to Black Sea grain deal - Erdogan

13 November 2022 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

It would be the right decision to extend the Black Sea grain export deal which is due to expire on Nov. 19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, Trend reports citing Daily News.

"I think it would be wrong to put a time limit there. We told Russia and Ukraine that the longer they keep this deal, the more accurate it will be," Erdogan on Nov. 11 told reporters on the presidential plane.

Erdogan said the "most important" thing for Türkiye is to operate the grain corridor deal, and to mediate between Russia and Ukraine toward peace.

"Of course, Putin's goal is to highlight the poor African countries, particularly Mali, Somalia, and Sudan. He made me the offer that we could send them the grain for free. As soon as such a step is taken, we can show the same sensitivity," he noted.

