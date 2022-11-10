Azernews.Az

Thursday November 10 2022

Iranian currency rates for November 10

10 November 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to November 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,156 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 10

Iranian rial on November 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,854

48,688

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,700

42,670

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,876

3,919

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,064

4,124

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,668

5,697

1 Indian rupee

INR

517

517

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,799

135,983

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,948

18,965

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,740

28,885

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,225

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,222

31,358

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,775

25,171

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,370

2,378

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,259

2,259

1 Russian ruble

RUB

684

691

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,077

27,478

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,986

30,062

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,307

41,472

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,287

32,292

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,428

8,402

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,801

5,798

100 Thai baths

THB

114,211

113,663

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,928

8,867

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,767

30,624

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,156

42,368

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,002

9,030

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,415

15,415

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,683

2,690

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,537

16,572

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,442

72,239

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,180

4,170

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,006

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,196 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,329 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,300 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 352,000-355,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials.

--

