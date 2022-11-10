Iranian currency rates for November 10

10 November 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to November 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,156 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 10 Iranian rial on November 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,854 48,688 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,700 42,670 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,876 3,919 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,064 4,124 1 Danish krone DKK 5,668 5,697 1 Indian rupee INR 517 517 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,799 135,983 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,948 18,965 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,740 28,885 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,225 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,222 31,358 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,775 25,171 1 South African rand ZAR 2,370 2,378 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,259 2,259 1 Russian ruble RUB 684 691 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,077 27,478 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,986 30,062 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,307 41,472 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,287 32,292 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,428 8,402 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,801 5,798 100 Thai baths THB 114,211 113,663 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,928 8,867 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,767 30,624 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,156 42,368 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,002 9,030 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,415 15,415 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,683 2,690 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,537 16,572 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,442 72,239 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,180 4,170 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 290,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,196 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 278,329 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,300 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 352,000-355,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials.

