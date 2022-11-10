ASPILSAN Energy takes its spot at SAHA EXPO [PHOTO]

10 November 2022 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

With its newest products, ASPILSAN Energy participated at SAHA EXPO 2022, which was organized between 25-28 October 2022 by SAHA Istanbul, Turkiye, and Europe's biggest Defense, Aviation, and Space Industry cluster.

SAHA EXPO 2022 met with industry representatives and showcased game-changing technology created locally and nationally at ASPILSAN Energy.

Ferhat Ozsoy, General Manager of ASPILSAN Energy, stated that they are pleased to participate in SAHA EXPO 2022, which brings together all the stakeholders of the defense, aerospace, and aerospace sectors, from giant defense industry companies to SMEs, universities, suppliers, and R&D centers. As ASPILSANEnergy, an organization of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, we aim to offer solutions that will reduce our country's dependence on foreign energy systems in every work we have done for 41 years.

"Within the framework of this goal, we created a local and national milestone in the field of energy storage as ASPILSAN Energy with our cylindrical lithium-ion battery production plant, which began mass production in June."

"I'd like to emphasize that the cylindrical batteries manufactured in our factory are used primarily in the defense industry, in radios, in all types of portable systems, in the civil field, from vacuum cleaners to electric bicycles, in the telecommunications sector, in energy storage systems, and in electric vehicles," he said.

"As ASPILSAN Energy, we fill a crucial need in this industry by supplying batteries for various enterprises in the growing field of e-mobility."

We have also taken on a significant role in the transition of our telecommunications firms, particularly the base stations, from lead acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries.

In this context, we are thrilled to showcase our most recent technology at SAHA EXPO, which brings together a diverse ecosystem. "I'd want to thank everyone, who helped make the event a success," Ozsoy said.

