Lavrov, UN envoy for Syria discuss work of Constitutional Committee

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen discussed the situation in Syria and the work of the Constitutional Committee, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their meeting on the sidelines of a peace and security forum in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The sides discussed the current situation in and around Syria with a focus on the tasks of a comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of United Nations Security Council resolution 2254. Special attention was paid to the problems of the work of the intra-Syrian Constitutional Committee," it said.

Lavrov and Pedersen also stressed the importance of invigorating international efforts to implement projects for the early restoration of Syria’s basic infrastructure facilities in conformity with UN Security Council resolution 2642.

