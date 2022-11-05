Iranians hold rallies to protest against U.S. hegemony

5 November 2022 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iranians on Friday held massive outdoor rallies to mark the seizure of the U.S. Embassy to Iran in 1979, showing defiance against U.S. hegemony, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranians marked the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance on Friday, with people in Tehran taking to the streets leading to the building of the former U.S. embassy and gathering outside the building, waving flags and chanting anti-U.S. slogans.

Similar protests were held in roughly 900 cities countrywide, according to Iranian media. Participants demonstrated "their disgust at the hostile policies of the hegemonic system at the head of America," the official news agency IRNA commented.

On the same day 43 years ago, Iranian university students took over the U.S. embassy in Tehran. Every year on this day, the Iranians commemorate the seizure of the embassy with anti-U.S. demonstrations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz