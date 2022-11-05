Iranian currency rates for November 5

5 November 2022 18:52 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to November 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,560 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 5 Iranian rial on November 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,387 48,139 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,083 42,031 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,831 3,808 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,083 4,050 1 Danish krone DKK 5,585 5,571 1 Indian rupee INR 512 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,437 135,566 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,958 19,002 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,528 28,541 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,043 30,817 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,730 24,616 1 South African rand ZAR 2,335 2,308 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,256 1 Russian ruble RUB 677 675 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,881 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,024 26,918 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,843 29,723 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,023 41,312 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,152 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,976 31,711 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,364 8,401 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,846 5,762 100 Thai baths THB 112,308 111,437 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,846 8,866 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,804 29,627 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,560 41,460 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,030 9,108 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,356 15,247 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,685 2,686 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,571 16,538 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,760 71,815 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,150 4,170 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,009 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,680 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,705 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,981 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 348,000-352,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 341,000-344,000 rials.

