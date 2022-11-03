Turkiye provides world with 9.3 million tons of Ukrainian wheat

3 November 2022 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Yasin Yilmaz

Turkiye is maintaining diplomatic relations with Russia about the grain corridor that Russia wants to halt.

"By making available 9.3 million tons of Ukrainian wheat to the world's consumption, we have considerably lessened the food crisis," President Erdogan said, addressing the 8th Turkish Medical World Congress.

“We will steadfastly continue our efforts to serve mankind, notwithstanding Russia's hesitation that it is not given the same opportunity,” he added.

At the 8th Turkish Medical World Congress and the Award Ceremony of Loyalty to the History of Medicine/Common Past, the president addressed the health issues and the grain corridor established amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"The Century of Turkiye will be a lighthouse guide for all of us at a time when the world is currently searching for not just political and economic but also directly tied to the meaning of human existence," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also pointed out that "now, a similar process is being experienced in global production and supply networks, where the food crisis is the most important aspect, and they have mobilized all the means at their disposal for mankind without any prejudice, since the first days of the pandemic. As is well known, Ukraine and Russia produce about a third of the wheat consumed worldwide. You are the closest eyewitness to our attempts to provide wheat to nations threatened by famine.”

"We sent 9.3 million tons of Ukrainian wheat to the consumption of the globe through the cooperative mechanism we have formed in Istanbul, somewhat alleviating the food crisis. We shall continue to serve mankind with vigor even though Russia is cautious in this respect because the same facilities are not given for itself," he stressed.

Explaining that they share the opportunities provided by digitalization in health and experience in service delivery, starting from the nearby geography, with all humanity, Erdogan said, “Our aim is to bring our country to the top in the international health services sector under 'Health Turkiye' brand, within the framework of the vision of the Century of Turkiye. We offer you to continue the works that will make our country the healing center of the world.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz