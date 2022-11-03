Chinese FM holds phone talks with French counterpart

3 November 2022 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Noting the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Wang said that the unanimous election of Xi Jinping as general secretary of the 20th CPC Central Committee has lived up to expectations, is the common aspiration of the people, and will ensure that the giant ship of China will continue to stay on course, catch the wind and ride the waves.

The congress drew up a blueprint for China's future development, injecting important certainty into a volatile world, Wang said.

It also reaffirmed China's independent foreign policy of peace and its commitment to upholding world peace and promoting common development, which will offer strong positive energy to the international community in addressing global challenges, he said.

Wang noted that China maintains continuity and stability in its policy towards France and Europe, and stands ready to continue to push forward the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership and deepen strategic coordination and cooperation between China and France.

He said China and France should jointly plan and design high-level exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two countries, so as to open up new prospects for bilateral relations.

For her part, Colonna said France and China have always maintained mutual trust and cooperation to jointly safeguard world peace and stability.

France hopes to have closer high-level exchanges and in-depth communication with China to enhance common interests and tackle common challenges, she said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz