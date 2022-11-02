North Korean missile falls outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone

2 November 2022 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The DPRK missile, believed to be a ballistic missile, launched Wednesday, has fallen in the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Kyodo reported citing sources in the Japanese government, Trend reports citing TASS.

The exact fall location is undisclosed. No damages were reported.

Since the beginning of this year, North Korea carried out 29 missile launches, 23 of them being ballistic missile launches.

