U.S. plans to deploy B-52 bombers to Australia's north

31 October 2022 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at the Australian air force's remote Tindal base, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern territory, ABC's Four Corners programme reported, citing U.S. documents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia engages with the United States on defence alliances "from time to time."

"There are visits, of course, to Australia, including in Darwin, that has U.S. Marines, of course, on a rotating basis stationed there," Albanese said during a media conference.

Australia's Northern Territory is already host to frequent military collaborations with the United States. Thousands of U.S. Marines rotate through the territory annually for training and joint exercises, started under President Barack Obama.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles' office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The United States has drawn up detailed plans for what it calls a "squadron operations facility" for use during the Northern Territory dry season, an adjoining maintenance centre and a parking area for the B-52s, the ABC report said.

The ability to deploy the long-range bombers to Australia sends a strong message to adversaries about Washington's ability to project air power, the U.S. Air Force was quoted as saying in the report.

Last year, the United States, Britain and Australia created a security deal that will provide Australia with the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.

This year, the U.S. deployed four B-52s to its Andersen Air Force base in Guam.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz