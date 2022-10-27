Central Asia and Europe are coming closer together - Charles Michel

27 October 2022 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Central Asia and Europe are coming closer together and becoming more and more connected, European Council President Charles Michel said, Trend reports.

Michel made the remarks after his meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

In his words, Kazakhstan is a crucial partner for the EU. Kazakhstan is an important player on the international stage and in the region.

“We wish to develop our cooperation based on our shared strategic interests. Today the EU is Kazakhstan's first trading partner and first foreign investor. Kazakhstan is the EU's biggest trading partner in Central Asia. You are also a regional transport connectivity hub between East and West, and you are working to diversify connections even further. So the EU is looking forward to the EU-Central Asia Sustainable Connectivity Conference in Samarkand in November. At this conference, we will discuss how to increase the capacity of the Middle Corridor, and we will also present two Global Gateway initiatives, on water, energy and climate change and on digital connectivity,” the said.

Michel added that the parties have agreed on the memorandum of understanding on a strategic partnership on sustainable raw materials, batteries and hydrogen, to be signed soon.

“We are also looking to conclude the horizontal air services agreement, which should help to boost flights and people-to-people contacts. I look forward to the signing of the financing agreement on the bilateral cooperation facility, which should help the implementation of our Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement,” Michel added.

