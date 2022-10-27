Biden's job approval back down to 40 pct: Gallup

27 October 2022 08:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

U.S. President Joe Biden's job approval rating slipped back to 40 percent in a new Gallup poll released on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number was a step down from the 44 percent measured in August but still above his term-low 38 percent from July.

In all other months in 2022, Biden's approval rating had been in the range between 40 percent and 42 percent.

The latest survey conducted earlier this month found 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's performance.

His approval ratings continued to be starkly different by political party, with 85 percent of Democrats and only four percent of Republicans approving.

The 81-point gap in party ratings matches the average for Biden's presidency to date.

Thirty-nine percent of political independents approve of the job Biden is doing, slightly above the 36 percent average approval rating among independents from January to September.

Americans' evaluations of the job Biden is doing as president continue to be more negative than positive, as they have for over a year now.

Given the relationship between low job approval ratings and midterm election outcomes, Biden's unpopularity is likely to be a drag on his fellow Democrats' chances in this fall's voting, according to Gallup.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz