Iranian currency rates for October 25

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to October 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,475 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 25 Iranian rial on October 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,436 48,489 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,969 42,110 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,756 3,751 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,993 3,900 1 Danish krone DKK 5,576 5,570 1 Indian rupee INR 508 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,301 134,875 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,058 19,013 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,236 28,493 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,345 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,651 30,843 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,902 24,318 1 South African rand ZAR 2,282 2,296 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,261 1 Russian ruble RUB 679 682 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,500 26,627 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,545 29,678 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,064 41,925 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,686 31,808 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,371 8,360 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,783 5,826 100 Thai baths THB 110,037 110,542 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,865 8,863 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,094 29,395 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,475 41,424 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,914 8,893 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,220 15,235 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,693 2,697 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,400 16,572 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,350 71,348 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,172 4,130 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,380 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,982 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,248 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

