Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 25 2022

Iranian currency rates for October 25

25 October 2022 20:13 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 25

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to October 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,475 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 25

Iranian rial on October 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,436

48,489

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,969

42,110

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,756

3,751

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,993

3,900

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,576

5,570

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,301

134,875

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,058

19,013

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,236

28,493

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,345

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,651

30,843

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,902

24,318

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,282

2,296

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,261

1 Russian ruble

RUB

679

682

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,500

26,627

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,545

29,678

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,064

41,925

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,686

31,808

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,371

8,360

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,783

5,826

100 Thai baths

THB

110,037

110,542

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,865

8,863

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,094

29,395

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,475

41,424

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,914

8,893

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,220

15,235

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,693

2,697

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,400

16,572

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,350

71,348

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,172

4,130

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,380 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,982 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,830 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,248 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more