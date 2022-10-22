Uzbekistan unveils new measures to support dev't of agriculture sector

22 October 2022 23:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan announced new measures to support the development of the agriculture sector in 2023, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on the expected results in the agricultural sector at the end of the year and tasks for the next year.

First of all, the issue of increasing productivity through the efficient use of land and water resources was considered. The importance of helping farmers in determining the composition of the soil, choosing seeds, and protecting crops from pests was indicated.

The task was set to launch, together with foreign companies, projects for the effective management of water resources in the regions.

Furthermore, the need to expand the access of farms to financial resources, to simplify obtaining loans and subsidies was noted.

In addition, the president separately touched upon the issue of the digitalization of agriculture.

In general, the goal was set to create 600,000 permanent jobs in this sector and increase exports to $2 billion next year.

---

