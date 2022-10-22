SpaceX launches 54 more Starlink internet satellites into space

22 October 2022 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

U.S. private space company SpaceX successfully launched 54 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 10:50 a.m. ET (1450 GMT) on Thursday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the tenth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, said SpaceX.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz