US diplomat Sherman to discuss N.Korea, China in Tokyo visit

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will discuss North Korea’s recent missile launches, China and tensions over Taiwan, in meetings with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo next week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Sherman’s Oct. 24-27 Tokyo trip will include a trilateral meeting with Japanese and South Korean counterparts and bilateral meetings with each country, the official told reporters.

“We will discuss a range of issues, including the DPRK’s numerous ballistic missile launches this year, the PRC <...>,” the official said, referring to North Korea and China by the initials of their official names.

“We intend to discuss the whole panoply of issues that deal with regional security, and Taiwan is a big part of that.”

The talks with Japan are also expected to cover Japanese defense reforms and a new national security strategy Tokyo is working on, the official said.

