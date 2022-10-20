Azernews.Az

Friday October 21 2022

Iranian currency rates for October 20

20 October 2022 22:58 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to October 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,089 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 20

Iranian rial on October 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

47,187

47,483

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,836

42,150

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,748

3,776

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,956

3,966

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,524

5,556

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,322

135,409

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,006

19,122

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,043

28,146

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,475

30,461

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,810

23,789

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,297

2,313

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,259

2,260

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

673

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,841

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,344

26,385

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,477

29,528

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,283

41,212

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,145

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,625

31,878

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,354

8,335

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,810

5,834

100 Thai baths

THB

109,788

110,173

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,899

8,906

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,282

29,432

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

41,089

41,332

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,932

8,904

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,192

15,247

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,704

2,715

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

484

494

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,448

16,441

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,153

71,353

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,150

4,147

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,661 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,905 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,620 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,531 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

