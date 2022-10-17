Ukraine managed to export around 8 million tons of grain by sea

17 October 2022 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ukraine has managed to transport around 8 million tons of foodstuffs aboard 300 ships by now, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday, Trend reports citing UKRINFORM.

"Although our export potential is far from being exhausted, we still managed to export almost 8 million tons of foodstuffs by sea, aboard almost 300 vessels," the president said in a video address posted in his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, 60% of this cargo was delivered to countries in Africa and Asia.

According to the Joint Coordination Center for grain deliveries, the number of ships that left Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of the grain transportation deal stands at 345 as of October 16. They transported almost 7.7 million tons of cargo.

