Saudi Crown Prince announces $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

16 October 2022 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency reported Saturday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

It followed a phone call between the Crown Prince and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday where the Crown Prince emphasized “the Kingdom's position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom's readiness to continue the efforts of mediation,” SPA reported.

---

