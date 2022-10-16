Saudi Crown Prince announces $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine
By Trend
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency reported Saturday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
It followed a phone call between the Crown Prince and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday where the Crown Prince emphasized “the Kingdom's position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom's readiness to continue the efforts of mediation,” SPA reported.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz