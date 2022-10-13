Astana prepares to host CICA summit, expects 11 heads of state

13 October 2022 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakh capital Astana prepares to host the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on October 12-13, Trend reports citing KAZINFORM. CICA, a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security, and stability in Asia, will gather at least 11 heads of state in the capital.

CICA is a forum that builds on the concept that there is a close link between peace, security, and stability in Asia and in the rest of the world, which can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation leading to a common indivisible area of security in Asia where all states co-exist peacefully, and their people live in peace, freedom, and prosperity.

CICA, in fact, a brainchild of Kazakhstan at the dawn of its Independence, has now turned into a continental platform with a broad geographical reach and comprehensive agenda.

The idea of establishing such a forum belongs to First President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He proposed this idea from the rostrum of the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The CICA initiative was born on this day.

The criterion to become a member of CICA was for a state to have at least a part of its territory in Asia.

