Russia ready to expand food export in 2023

Russia is ready to expand the food export in the next year and there is a need to return to the free trade principle in order to do so, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the G20 Finance and Agriculture Ministers Meeting, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are ready to expand export in 2023. One step should be made to this end - to return to the principle of free trade, lift relevant restrictions and bans," Siluanov said, cited by the Russian Finance Ministry.

Russia is a responsible international supplier of foods, the Minister stressed.

