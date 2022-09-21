Erdogan meets with Libyan, Yemeni officials, Jewish community in NYC

21 September 2022 08:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of high-level meetings with Libyan and Yemeni officials as well as representatives of the Jewish community in the U.S. and Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan met with the head of Libya’s High Council of State Mohammad Younes Menfi, the chair of Yemen’s presidential council, Rashad al-Alimi, and the representatives of Jewish organizations in the U.S at the Türkevi building in New York City.

He also held a closed-door meeting with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. No further information was released about the meeting.

