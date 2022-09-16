Zelensky’s motorcade gets into accident in Kiev, president not hurt — spokesman

16 September 2022 09:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s motorcade got into a traffic accident in Kiev, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergey Nikiforov said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A car collided with the Ukrainian president’s car and an escort vehicle," he wrote on his Facebook account. "Medics accompanying the head f state, administered first aid to the car driver and called the ambulance for him. The president was examined by a doctor. No serious injures were reported."

An investigation is underway.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz