PSG come from behind to beat Maccabi Haifa in UEFA Champions League

15 September 2022 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Paris Saint-Germain came back from one goal down to win 3-1 away against Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In front of 30,000 fans at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, the home team quickly recovered from a strong start by PSG, and after two saves by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, managed to stun the French champions.

In the 24th minute, Surinamese midfielder Tjaronn Chery netted for Haifa after an accurate lofted pass by Dolev Haziza.

However, PSG silenced the stadium in the 37th minute, as Lionel Messi evened the score after a pass from Kylian Mbappe.

The Italian goalkeeper made an impressive save a minute before halftime from a long-range shot by Chery.

Haifa's Haitian striker Frantzdy Pierrot missed a fantastic chance in the 53rd minute, before the French outfit took full control, taking advantage of fatigue among Haifa's players.

Mbappe scored the second goal in the 69th minute after a brilliant pass by Messi, and Neymar sealed the win in the 88th minute, after a long-range pass by Marco Verratti.

PSG now have maximum points after two games in Group H along with Benfica, who beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin. Juventus and Haifa are currently therefore both pointless.

On Matchday 3, Paris Saint-Germain will play Benfica in Lisbon, while Maccabi Haifa face Juventus in Turin, with both matches to be played on October 5.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz