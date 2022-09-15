Türkiye's draft decree on appointing envoys 'ready,' includes Israel

15 September 2022 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Following the decision of Türkiye and Israel to normalize relations, the Turkish foreign minister said a new draft decree on ambassadors is ready to be presented to the president, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Responding to questions of diplomatic correspondents in Ankara, Mevlut Chavushoglu said the decree does not only include Israel but rather is a comprehensive one.

He did not share further details regarding the names of Turkish ambassadors.

Türkiye and Israel began normalizing ties, including a decision on Aug. 17 to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between the two countries in the field of aviation. Currently, Turkish aviation companies can organize flights to Israel.

After participating in the 77th UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 20-26, Chavushoglu will go to Japan to attend the official funeral ceremony of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, which is set for Sept. 27.

