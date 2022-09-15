China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign agreement on railway construction

15 September 2022 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement on the railway construction, Trend reports via Kyrgyz president's press service.

The National Development and Reform Commission of China, Kyrgyzstan's and Uzbekistan's Transport Ministries signed an agreement on construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad (section on the territory of Kyrgyzstan) on.the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand on September 14.

"The new railway corridor will open access to the markets of Southeast and West Asia and the Middle East. This route will be able to ensure the delivery of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan, as well as to Central Asian countries and the Middle East, including Türkiye and further to the EU," the message said.

Notably, the agreement envisions cooperation in successful finalization of the technical and economic assessments of construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway on Kyrgyzstan's territory along combined route Torugart-Arpa-Makmal-Jalal-Abad.

The deadline for completion of all work on the feasibility study (including the time of the assessment) is no later than June 1, 2023.

