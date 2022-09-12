Uzbekistan reveals production indicators of metalworking enterprises

12 September 2022 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Data on the manufacturing of products by enterprises of the metalworking industry of Uzbekistan from January through July 2022 has been published, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, the country's metalworking enterprises manufactured products worth 7.48 trillion soums ($683.3 million).

Navoi region accounted for the largest share in the metal ore mining industry from January through July this year - 6.29 trillion soums, or $574.5 million (84.1 percent).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is rich in mineral resources and precious metals, including gold, molybdenum, silver, tungsten and zinc.

---

