Monday September 12 2022

Iranian currency rates for September 12

12 September 2022 21:17 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 12

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to September 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,397 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 12

Iranian rial on September 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,726

48,703

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,798

43,762

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,952

3,953

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,250

4,232

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,674

5,672

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,923

135,937

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,628

18,624

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,477

29,462

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,077

109,079

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,272

32,232

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,685

25,651

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,425

2,437

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,304

2,304

1 Russian ruble

RUB

691

691

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,646

28,730

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,041

30,013

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,153

44,159

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,173

1,173

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,932

32,930

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,491

8,486

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,067

6,066

100 Thai baths

THB

115,544

115,545

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,337

9,340

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,438

30,440

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

42,397

42,449

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,887

8,886

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,764

14,763

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,832

2,832

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,637

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,916

73,918

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,089

4,089

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,501

12,501

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 287,502 rials, and the price of $1 is 284,463 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 273,605 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,713 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.

---

