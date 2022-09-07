Armenia interested in opening borders with Azerbaijan - PM

7 September 2022 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenia is interested in opening borders with Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports via TASS.

According to Pashinyan, he expects to complete the process with the support of Russia.

Besides, the prime minister noted that there is progress in the work of the trilateral commission on transport communications in the South Caucasus, but not all issues have yet been resolved.

