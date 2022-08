26 August 2022 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the size of the country's armed forces by 137,000, Trend reports citing TASS.

The amount of military staff will be increased to 1,150,628 from 1,013,628 as was stipulated in a presidential decree signed in November 2017.

The new order will enter into force on Jan. 1, 2023.

