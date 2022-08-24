Monsoon rains leave 820 dead in Pakistan

24 August 2022 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

At least 820 people have been killed and 1,315 others injured in separate accidents caused by heavy rains across Pakistan since the start of monsoon season on June 14, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The authority said that the killed people included 304 children and 178 women who mainly lived in the areas where heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc.

The authority said that the southwest Balochistan province remained the worst-hit area during the ongoing monsoon, where 225 people were killed and 95 others injured in various accidents.

About 2,886.9 km long roads, 129 bridges and 50 shops were swept away by flash floods across the country.

An estimated 504,321 livestock perished in the rains across the country.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers, and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

According to Pakistan's meteorological department, heavy rains are likely to continue across the country during the next few days.

