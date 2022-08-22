Turkmenistan's construction sector exceeds operations plan

22 August 2022 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The plan for the manufacturing of products and services in the construction and industrial sector of Turkmenistan has been exceeded by 52.5 percent from January through July 2022, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Charymyrat Purchekov at a government meeting.

According to him, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan exceeded the plan for the work done by 14.7 percent compared to 7 months last year.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan exceeded the plan for the manufacturing of products and services performed by 67.7 percent during the reporting period.

Due to the increasing dynamics of the construction of industrial and social facilities in Turkmenistan, industry is becoming one of the most major sectors of the economy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz