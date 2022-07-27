Iran ready to solve global energy crisis - FM

27 July 2022 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed the country's readiness to help the international community to get rid of the current energy crisis and strengthen food insecurity, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Amir Abdollahian made the remark online during the 20th session of the D-8 council of foreign ministers in Dhaka.

The minister informed of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's initiative known as "Global Economic Recovery after COVID-19 by Gas" to the D-8 council.

Despite the high commercial potential of the D-8 organization, intra-organizational trade of the member states is still below 10 percent of the total capacity, said Amir Abdollahian.

He noted that the private sectors of the member countries should play a role in boosting trade, energy, investment, industry, agriculture and tourism relations.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development cooperation among the following countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz