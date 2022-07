26 July 2022 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, but is waiting for confirmation, Trend reports citing NDTV.

Asked whether the long-awaited call would take place this week, Biden told reporters: "That's my expectation, but I'll let you know when that gets set up."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz