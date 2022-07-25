Uzbekistan shares data on industrial production for 6M2022

25 July 2022 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan from January through June 2022 amounted to 200 trillion soums ($18.3 ​​billion), which is an increase of 25.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (251.4 trillion soums, or $23 billion), Azernews reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of the mining industry for the corresponding period amounted to 24.5 trillion soums ($2.2 billion), which is an increase of 28.9 percent compared to the same period last year (18.9 trillion soums, or $1.7 billion).

During this period the volume of production in the manufacturing industry increased by 26.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021 (165.1 trillion soums, or $15.1 billion), reaching 208.7 trillion soums ($19.1 billion).

From January through June 2022 the volume of production in the field of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning reached 16.9 trillion soums ($1.5 billion).

