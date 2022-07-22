Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for enhancing bilateral co-op

22 July 2022 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon discussed with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev prospects for enhancing cooperation on July 21, Trend reports citing the press service of the Tajik President.

During the consultative meeting held in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata, Rahmon and Mirziyoyev discussed topical issues of bilateral collaboration between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was paid to promotion of joint projects in the field of trade, industry, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics.

As a result, the presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan expressed their readiness to expand fruitful ties in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

