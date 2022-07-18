Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July 19-21

18 July 2022 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Shanghai will require residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to undergo testing for COVID-19 over July 19-21 in an effort to stem any community spread of the virus, the city government said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Residents of the districts, which include Xuhui, Jingan and Huangpu, will be required to take two COVID-19 tests over the three day period.

