Visitor inflow from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia up in June 2022

14 July 2022 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgia recorded a significant increase in the number of visitors arriving from Kyrgyzstan in June 2022, Trend reports via the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

In Georgia, the total number of visitors from Kyrgyzstan in June 2022 amounted to 1,489 people, which is 3.4 times more than in the same month of 2021 (437 people).

Thus, Kyrgyzstan took 21st place among the main countries of origin for people arriving in Georgia in June 2022. Russia ranked first (90,239 people), followed by Turkey (62,192 people).

Moreover, the number of people visiting Georgia from Kyrgyzstan in June 2022 also increased by 24.6 percent compared to May 2022 (1,195 people).

Meanwhile, the total number of visitors arriving in Georgia in the reporting month amounted to 445,894 people, which is almost three times more than the same month of 2021 (156,189 people).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz