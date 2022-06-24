Gov’t goal to gain spots for Georgia in top 5 of all major global rankings - PM

24 June 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Georgian Government is aiming to achieve the country being listed in the top five of all major global rankings in the coming years, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told the Parliament on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Garibashvili made the comment while presenting the annual report on the activities of the Government to the legislative body, telling MPs Georgia was already holding leading positions in various international rankings.

He compared the country's achievements to those by Moldova and Ukraine in rankings by various organisations and said "everyone knows that we are unconditional leaders" among the Associated Trio states.

--

