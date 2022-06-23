Erdogan meets Saudi crown prince in Ankara

23 June 2022 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the capital Ankara on June 22, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met the crown prince on the last leg of a Middle East tour that also took him to Egypt and Jordan.

Erdogan said talks with Prince Mohammed, who is commonly referred to by his initials MBS, focused on advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.” Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April, paying his first visit to the kingdom since 2017.

Prince Mohammed’s Middle East trip comes before U.S. President Joe Biden’s scheduled trip to the region next month. Biden is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia at the tail end of his July 13-16 trip that includes stops in Israel.

